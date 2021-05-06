IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
LOUISE MARLER, DECEASED.
CASE NO. PC 2021-032
ORDER SETTING HEARING FOR PROBATE OF WILL
This day came Rita Tanner and filed her petition in writing and under oath, praying for an order of this Court, to admit to probate an instrument purporting to be the Will of Louise Marler, deceased.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that the 15th day of June, 2021, at 9:00 o’clock a.m. is appointed a day for hearing on said Petition at the Coffee County Courthouse, Elba Division, Alabama;
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that notice of the filing of said application and of the day and time of hearing shall be served upon the next of kin and heirs at law.
DONE THIS THE 29th day of April 2021.
Jodee R. Thompson
PROBATE JUDGE
5/6,13,20-pd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.