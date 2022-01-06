PRE-QUALIFICATION OF BIDDERS AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
ADDITIONS TO NEW BROCKTON HIGH SCHOOL
AND NEW BROCKTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
FOR
THE COFFEE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM
ELBA, ALABAMA
PROJECT NO.: 21-321
Requirements for Pre-qualification: All potential bidders shall contact the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com to receive the criteria to be used for the pre-qualification of project. (AIA Document A305 and Questionnaire). All general contractors that have previously pre-qualified with Coffee County School System are not required to prequalify – notify the Architect on your letterhead of your Intent to Bid @ mckeeplans@gmail.com
Pre-qualification Packages for the above referenced project will be received at the office of the McKee Architects, 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 until Thursday, January 20, 2022 @ 2:00 PM. Pre-qualification Packages shall be sent through the following e-mail account: mckeeplans@gmail.com. A list of qualified contractors shall be available from the Architect. The Owner at his choosing can add additional Contractors after the date above.
Only Contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to the pre-qualification procedures and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid the project. All Contractors must demonstrate successful completion of similar projects on time for satisfied Owners.
The sealed proposal shall be received by Mrs. Kelly Cobb, Superintendent, at the Coffee County School System, 400 Reddoch Hill Road, Elba, Alabama until 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, February 8, 2022, then opened and read aloud.
Project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on proposal form furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of sixty (60) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.
A certified check or Bid Bond payable to Coffee County Schools in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.
All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.
PDFs of the project can be reviewed by going to the McKee website @ www.mckeeassoc.com and selecting “Project Bid List”. Also, if you are not receiving NOTIFICATIONS from us, please register on our website, “Project Bid List” by selecting manage your bid list profile. The documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, SubContractors and Suppliers. Documents published through this procedure are the only documents endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain other websites that provide documents. Addendums will be provided to entities that have CONFIRMED bidding for this particular project. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets, the following shall apply: Submit to the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com the company’s name, first & last name, phone number, address, project name & number along with a deposit of $150.00 per set. The deposit shall be refunded for each set returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.
All RFIs and RFAs regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed through emails found on the RFI and RFA forms in the project manual. NOTE: ONLY THE RFI AND RFA FORMS IN THE PROJECT MANUAL WILL BE ACCEPTED. The Architect will not accept inquiries via telephone or fax.
Completion Time: See scope of work in Project Manual.
Supervision: Contractor to ensure proper supervision of all work at each site.
Owner: Mrs. Kelly Cobb, Superintendent, Coffee County School System, 400 Reddoch Hill Road, Elba, Alabama 36323, Phone: (334) 897-5016
Architect: McKee and Associates Architects, Inc., 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36104, Phone: (334) 834-9933
