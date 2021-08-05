IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELBA DIVISION

IN RE: The Estate of 

VIRGIL R. ROGERS, III

Deceased.

CASE NO. PC2021-061

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration Cum Testamento Annexo having been granted to Gypsy Morrow Smith, as Administratrix of the Estate of Virgil R. Rogers, III, deceased, on the 29th day of July, 2021, by the Honorable Jodee Rowe Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Gypsy Morrow Smith

Gypsy Morrow Smith

Administratrix of the Estate of

Virgil R. Rogers, III, deceased

119 E. Three Notch Street

Andalusia, Alabama 36420

(334) 222-8220

8/5,12&19-pd.

