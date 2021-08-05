IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN RE: The Estate of
VIRGIL R. ROGERS, III
Deceased.
CASE NO. PC2021-061
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration Cum Testamento Annexo having been granted to Gypsy Morrow Smith, as Administratrix of the Estate of Virgil R. Rogers, III, deceased, on the 29th day of July, 2021, by the Honorable Jodee Rowe Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Gypsy Morrow Smith
Gypsy Morrow Smith
Administratrix of the Estate of
Virgil R. Rogers, III, deceased
119 E. Three Notch Street
Andalusia, Alabama 36420
(334) 222-8220
8/5,12&19-pd.
