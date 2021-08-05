IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE THE MATTER OF RONNIE CRAWLEY
DECEASED
Probate No.: PC2021-060
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY ADMINSTRATOR
Letter of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 29th day of July, 2021 by the Honorable JODEE R. THOMPSON, Judge of the Probate Court of COFFEE County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/Johnathan Crawley
Administrator of the Estate of
RONNIE CRAWLEY,
Deceased
c/o Jordan Reeves Brooks, Esq.
DOTHAN LAW GROUP, LLC
344 North Oates Street
Dothan, Alabama 36303
8/5,12,19-pd.
