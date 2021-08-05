IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

 

IN RE THE MATTER OF RONNIE CRAWLEY

DECEASED

Probate No.: PC2021-060

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY ADMINSTRATOR

Letter of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 29th day of July, 2021 by the Honorable JODEE R. THOMPSON, Judge of the Probate Court of COFFEE County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/Johnathan Crawley

Administrator of the Estate of

RONNIE CRAWLEY,

Deceased

c/o Jordan Reeves Brooks, Esq.

DOTHAN LAW GROUP, LLC

344 North Oates Street

Dothan, Alabama 36303

8/5,12,19-pd.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.