IN THE PROBATE COURT
STATE OF ALABAMA
COFFEE COUNTY
CASES NO. PC 2021-062
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES ROSS POOLE DECEASED
NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS
Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of JAMES ROSS POOLE having been granted to the undersigned on August 10, 2021 by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate for Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within time allowed by law, or same will be forever barred.
/s/ Scarlett Lee Qualls
Scarlett Lee Qualls
Personal Representative
James G. Harrison
Attorney at Law
Harrison & Gammons, P.C.
2430 L & N Drive
Huntsville, Al 35801
8-19,26 & 9-2 pd
