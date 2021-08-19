IN THE PROBATE COURT

STATE OF ALABAMA

COFFEE COUNTY

CASES NO. PC 2021-062

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES ROSS POOLE DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of JAMES ROSS POOLE having been granted to the undersigned on August 10, 2021 by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate for Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within time allowed by law, or same will be forever barred.

/s/ Scarlett Lee Qualls

Scarlett Lee Qualls

Personal Representative

 

James G. Harrison

Attorney at Law

Harrison & Gammons, P.C.

2430 L & N Drive

Huntsville, Al 35801

8-19,26 & 9-2 pd

