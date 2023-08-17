IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
SONYA LYNN COOK,
DECEASED
CASE NO. PC-2023-046
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 8th day of August, 2023, by the Hon. Jodee Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Elba Division, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allow by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Thomas A. Blackstock, Jr.
Thomas A. Blackstock, Jr.
Attorney for Randy Cook,
Personal Representative
8/17,24&31pd.
