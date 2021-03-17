IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
LAOUIDA ANN MILLER,
Deceased.
CASE NO. PC 2021-020
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to DeAnn Bowers as Personal Representative of the Estate of Laouida Ann Miller, deceased, on the 9th day of March, 2021 by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson,
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Jodee R. Thompson
Jodee R. Thompson
Judge of Probate
3/18,25&4/1-pd.
