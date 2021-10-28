IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELBA DIVISION 

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

WILLIAM ALLEN MARX. Deceased.

CASE NO. PC 2021-087

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Judith F. Stinson as Personal Representative of the Estate of William Allen Marx, deceased, on the 21st day of October, 2021 by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson,

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Jodee R. Thompson

Jodee R. Thompson

Judge of Probate

10/28, 11/4&11/11-pd

