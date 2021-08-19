IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN RE: The Estate of
ROBERT EDWARD HARRELL
Deceased
Case Number: PC 2021-063
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Flora Merle Harrell, as Executrix of the Estate of Robert Edward Harrell, deceased, on the 10th day of August 2021, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate for Coffee County, Alabama-Elba Division.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Flora Merle Harrell,
Flora Merle Harrell,
Executrix of the Estate of
Robert Edward Harrell, dec.
Timothy J. Magee, Attorney
Magee Law Office
609 South Brundidge Street
P. O. Box 992
Troy, Alabama 36081-0992
8/19, 26 & 9-2/pd
