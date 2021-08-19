IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELBA DIVISION

IN RE: The Estate of

ROBERT EDWARD HARRELL

Deceased

Case Number: PC 2021-063

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Flora Merle Harrell, as Executrix of the Estate of Robert Edward Harrell, deceased, on the 10th day of August 2021, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate for Coffee County, Alabama-Elba Division.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

 

/s/ Flora Merle Harrell,

Flora Merle Harrell,

Executrix of the Estate of

Robert Edward Harrell, dec.

 

Timothy J. Magee, Attorney

Magee Law Office

609 South Brundidge Street

P. O. Box 992

Troy, Alabama 36081-0992

 

8/19, 26 & 9-2/pd

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.