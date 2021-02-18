IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF J.C. WARD
Deceased
Case No. PC 2021-013
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Betty Lucille Ward, as Executrix of the Estate of J.C. Ward, deceased, on the 11th day of February, 2021, by Jodee R. Thompson, Probate Judge of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Richard (Cracker) Waldrop
P.O. Box 310027
Enterprise, AL 36331
Phone: 334-393-2288
Attorney for Estate of
J.C. Ward, Deceased
2/18,25&3/4-paid
