IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF J.C. WARD 

Deceased

Case No. PC 2021-013

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Betty Lucille Ward, as Executrix of the Estate of J.C. Ward, deceased, on the 11th day of February, 2021, by Jodee R. Thompson, Probate Judge of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Richard (Cracker) Waldrop

P.O. Box 310027

Enterprise, AL 36331

Phone: 334-393-2288

Attorney for Estate of

J.C. Ward, Deceased

2/18,25&3/4-paid

