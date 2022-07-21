PUBLIC AUCTION
In accordance with S32 Chapter 13 codes of Alabama 1975, the following vehicles will be sold at auction on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 @ 8:00 a.m. at Batten’s Paint & Body, 1252 Geneva Hwy, Enterprise, AL 36330.
2019 Nissan Versa V.I.N (3N1CN7AP9KL837857)
7/21,28-chg.
