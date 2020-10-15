NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CONCERNING THE VACATION OF A PORTION COFFEE COUNTY ROAD 411
The Coffee County Commission has received a written petition from the abutting landowners of a portion of Coffee County Road 411 requesting the vacation of said road. Pursuit to Section 23-4-20, Code of Alabama 1975, the Coffee County Commission shall hold a public hearing on November 9, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at the Coffee County Complex Community Room, New Brockton, Alabama concerning the proposed road vacation. The proposed public road to be vacated is described as follows: The portion to be vacated will begin at a point 1,920 feet from the intersection of said County Road 411 and Alabama Highway 189. This 1,920 feet is measured along the centerline of said County Road 411 beginning at the center of Alabama Highway 189. Thence continue south along said County Road 411 760 feet to the point where county maintenance currently ends located in the NE ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 36, T-5-N, R-19-E. Any citizen alleging to be affected by the proposed vacation may file written objection or request to be heard at the public hearing. Written objections may be mailed, or hand delivered to The Coffee County Commission, #2 County Complex, New Brockton, AL 36351. Please contact the Coffee County Commission at (334) 894-5556 if you desire to be heard at the public hearing. 10/15, 22, 29 & 11/5-chg.
