PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Elba will conduct a final public hearing on March 30, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. in reference to the City’s CDBG Project for Downtown Revitalization (LR-CM-PF-18-020). The hearing will be held at the Elba City Hall located at 200 Buford Street, Elba, Alabama. The hearing is being held to give the citizens of Elba an opportunity to make comments on the outcome of the aforementioned project. Comments from citizens will enable the City of Elba to prepare the Performance Assessment Report (PAR).
Due to COVID-19 Guidelines and for the protection of all citizens, those in attendance will be required to maintain 6 feet of distance between persons not from same household. Citizens not wishing to attend public hearing are encouraged to submit comments or questions to Rachel Armstrong at rarmstrong@searpdc.org or call (334) 794-4093.
All citizens are encouraged to attend. For more information, or if you require special accommodations at the hearing please contact city officials.
Tom Maddox, MayorCity of Elba
200 Buford Street
Elba, AL 36323
(334) 897-2333
