PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The Coffee County Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Coffee County Administration Building located at 1065 E. McKinnon Street, New Brockton, Alabama to discuss the County’s submission of an application for the Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 (CDBG-CV) program. The county is interested in obtaining all citizens’ input on needs within the county dealing with the pandemic. Local participation is encouraged in order to reflect the true desires of the county as a whole, as well as the comments relating to the proposed project application. Coffee County has received an allocation of funds from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. Activities that are eligible for funding must be designed to prevent, prepare for, and/or respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases.
Due to COVID-19 Guidelines and for the protection of all citizens, those in attendance will be required to maintain 6 feet of distance between persons not from same household. Citizens not wishing to attend public hearing are encouraged to submit comments or questions to Rachel Armstrong at rarmstrong@searpdc.org or call 334-794-4093.
For more information, or if you require special accommodations at the hearing, contact the Coffee County Commission at (334) 894-5556.
