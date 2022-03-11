PUBLIC NOTICE
This letter gives notice of the sale of the vehicle listed below for the purpose of redeeming storage charges of said vehicle. The following vehicle will be available for sale at 8:00 a.m. on April 11, 2022 at Thomas Baker’s, 1900 County Road 249, Elba, AL 36323. Call 897-2271 for information.
Year: 2002
MAKE: Mitsubishi,
MODEL: Montero Sport
VIN: JA4LS31R52J014618
We reserve the right to bid on this vehicle.
