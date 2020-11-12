PUBLIC NOTICE: This letter gives notice of the sale of the vehicles listed below for the purpose of redeeming wrecker service, repair order and storage charges of said vehicles. The following vehicles will be available for sale at Cook Chevrolet Inc. 610 N Troy Rd Elba, AL 36323 12/17/2020 at 8:00 a.m.: Year: 1995 Make: FORD Model: EXPLORER VIN: 1FMCU22X1SUA40392
