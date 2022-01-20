IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELBA DIVISION

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JIMMY DAVIS, DECEASED.

CASE NO: PC-21-031

NOTICE

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Jimmy Ray Davis as Petitioner, respectively, of the Estate of Jimmy Davis, Deceased, who departed this life on the 10th day of April, 2021, by the Hon. Jodee Rowe Thompson, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all persons that Jimmy Ray Davis, Personal Representative of said Estate, is now seeking a release and discharge and/or official settlement of the Estate, and said request for settlement/discharge is set for the requested to be discharged hearing, as follows: To be set for consideration on a day certain.

Notice is hereby given that said hearing on the discharge of said Personal Representative is scheduled for 22nd day of February, 2022.

 /s/ Jimmy Ray Davis, esignature

Jimmy Ray Davis, Petitioner of the

Estate of Jimmy Davis, Deceased

1/20,27 & 2/3-pd

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.