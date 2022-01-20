IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JIMMY DAVIS, DECEASED.
CASE NO: PC-21-031
NOTICE
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Jimmy Ray Davis as Petitioner, respectively, of the Estate of Jimmy Davis, Deceased, who departed this life on the 10th day of April, 2021, by the Hon. Jodee Rowe Thompson, Judge of Probate.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all persons that Jimmy Ray Davis, Personal Representative of said Estate, is now seeking a release and discharge and/or official settlement of the Estate, and said request for settlement/discharge is set for the requested to be discharged hearing, as follows: To be set for consideration on a day certain.
Notice is hereby given that said hearing on the discharge of said Personal Representative is scheduled for 22nd day of February, 2022.
/s/ Jimmy Ray Davis, esignature
Jimmy Ray Davis, Petitioner of the
Estate of Jimmy Davis, Deceased
1/20,27 & 2/3-pd
