PUBLIC NOTICE

Due to non-payment of rental fees to Rucker Storage, located at 1243 Rucker Blvd, Enterprise AL the contents belonging to the following unites have been declared abandoned and will be disposed of on June 30, 2022 at this same location. 

Sheretha Williams #05

Jack Tucker #08

Jack Tucker #11

Jack Tucker #20

Cynthia Stone #21

Carolyn Wilson #40

Tracy Reese #52

Kimberly Simpkins #91/92

Crystal Clark # 108

Deloris Harrison #110

 

Due to non-payment of rental fees to Rucker Storage Daleville, located at 560 N Daleville, Daleville AL the contents belonging to the following units have been declared abandoned and will be disposed of on June 30, 2022 at this same location.

Deborah Bolden #154

Oscar Jimenez #160

6/15chg.

