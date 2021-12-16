PUBLIC NOTICE
VACATION OF A PORTION OF
COUNTY ROAD 411
Having received a written petition from the abutting landowners of Coffee County Road 411 requesting the vacation of a portion of said road and holding a public hearing pursuit to Section 23-4-20, Code of Alabama 1975, the Coffee County Commission passed a resolution declaring a portion of County Road 411 to be closed and abandoned and no longer considered to be a public road. This resolution was passed at the regular meeting of the Coffee County Commission on December 13, 2019 and was filed in probate court, Elba division, for public record. The public road that has been vacated is described as follows:
The portion to be vacated will begin at a point 1,920 feet from the intersection of said County Road 411 and Alabama Highway 189. This 1,920 feet is measured along the centerline of said County Road 411 beginning at the center of Alabama Highway 189. Thence continue south along said County Road 411 a distance of 760 feet to the point where county maintenance currently ends located in the NE ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 36, T-5-N, R-19-E., Coffee County, Alabama.
12/16-chg.
