In accordance with Alabama Code 32 Section 32-13-1 the following vehicle will be sold at auction on Feburary 23, 2023 at 8:00 am at, 9542 Highway 125 Elba Al, 36320
2006 Honda Accord VIN #1HGCM56846A131304
1/19,26-pd
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 5:52 pm
