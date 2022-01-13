PUBLIC NOTICE
VACATION OF A PORTION OF COUNTY ROAD 173 (Previously Coffee County Road 100)
Having received a written petition from the abutting landowners of Coffee County Road 173 requesting the vacation of a portion of said road and holding a public hearing pursuit to Section 23-4-20, Code of Alabama 1975, the Coffee County Commission passed a resolution declaring a portion of County Road 173 to be closed and abandoned and no longer considered to be a public road. This resolution was passed at the regular meeting of the Coffee County Commission on January 10, 2022 and was filed in probate court, Elba division, for public record. The public road that has been vacated is described as follows:
The portion of County Road 173 (Previously County Road 100) to be vacated will begin at the intersection of said County Road 173 and the east line of the NW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 02, T-7-N, R-21-E, thence continue west along said County Road 173 approximately 4,455 feet to the intersection of said County Road 173 and the north line of the SW ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 2, T-7-N, R-21-E, Coffee County, Alabama.
1/13-chg.
