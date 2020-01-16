PUBLIC NOTICE
This letter is to give notice of the sale of said vehicles listed below on Feb. 21, 2020 for the purpose of redeeming wrecker service and storage charges of said vehicles. Sale will be made by sealed bids and I reserve the right to refuse any or all bids. The sale of the vehicles will be held on Feb. 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Larry’s Paint and Body Shop, 1933 Hickman Avenue, Elba, AL 36323.
YEAR: 2004 MAKE: Kia MODEL: SPECTRA COLOR: Gold VIN: KNAFE121545028695
YEAR: 2005 MAKE: Ford MODEL: F250 COLOR: Gray VIN: 1FTSW21P95EC54539
YEAR: 2002 MAKE: Chevrolet MODEL: VENTURE COLOR: Gold VIN: 1GNDX03E42D101257
YEAR: 1995 MAKE: Lincoln MODEL: TOWN CAR COLOR: Black VIN: 1LNLM81W2SY727899
1/16&23-chg.
