Pursuant to §17-6-4(b), Code of Alabama, 1975, I, Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate in and for Coffee County, Alabama, do hereby certify that the following notice outlines changes that have been made to the voting precincts in Coffee County, Alabama via prior resolution of the Coffee County Commission and as approved by the United States Department of Justice. Said changes may involve renumbering of precinct locations, elimination of certain precinct locations, or changes to precinct boundaries. I hereby give notice of the election districts (as designated in the map attached hereto) and the names of the voting places therein as set out below.
District 1
1 Elba Church of Christ, 715 N. Troy Highway, Elba
2 Wise Mill, 5906 Hwy 125, Elba
3 New Brockton Community Room, 1065 E. McKinnon St., New Brockton
4 Pine Level Senior Center, 64 County Road 355, Elba
5 Newbia, 6221 County Road 306, Elba
6 Bluff Springs, 4011 County Road 305, Elba
7 Zion Chapel Senior Center, 28742 Hwy 87, Jack
8 Lee Community, 33 County Road 306, Elba
District 2
1 Heritage UMC, 2911 Rucker Blvd, Enterprise
2 Frisco, 8566 County Road 114, Brundidge
3 Eanon, 3605 County Road 148, New Brockton
District 3
1 Holley’s Store, 2300 County Raod 460, Samson
2 Damascus Senior Center, 127 County Road 514, Elba
3 Pleasant Ridge, 3925 County Road 610, Enterprise
4 Ino Senior Center, 6264 Hwy 134, Kinston
5 Goodman, 6714 County Road 625, Enterprise
6 Kinston City Hall, 856 Main Street N., Kinston
7 Basin, 9896 Hwy 189, Elba
8 Elba National Guard Armory, 348 Larkin Road, Elba
District 4
1 Enterprise State Comm College, 600 Plaza Drive, Enterprise
2 Mt. Pleasant Senior Center, 388 County Road 650, Enterprise
3 Cool Springs, 3215 County Road 708, Enterprise
District 5
1 Elba Zion Christian Comm. Center, 740 Adams St., Elba
2 New Brockton Senior Center, 130 Vester Cole St., New Brockton
3 Johns Chapel Church, 601 Geneva Hwy, Enterprise
District 6
1 YMCA, 904 Ozark Hwy, Enterprise
District 7
1 Enterprise Civic Center, 2401 Neil Metcalf Road, Enterprise
Notice is further given that prior to the May primary election, each active, registered voter in Coffee County will receive a postcard from the Coffee County Board of Registrars which will identify the voter’s new precinct information.
Jodee R. Thompson,
Judge of Probate
