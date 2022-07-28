PUBLIC NOTICE
By Vote of the New Brockton Town Council, notice is hereby given that there will be a change in the stop condition at the intersection of South John Street and North Tyler Street, to a 4 Way Stop. Effective on August 5, 2022, the stop condition will change from S. John Street stopping at North Tyler Street to North Tyler Street stopping at the intersection of South John Street. This is the intersection at the New Brockton High School.
7/28&8/4-chg
