Coffee County Probate Office [Elba Division] employee Kara Poole (right) received a service plaque last month for 10 years of dedicated service to the office. Poole began working with the Coffee County Probate Office in March 2011. The plaque was presented to Poole by Coffee County Probate Judge Jodee Thompson (left).
Latest News
- 10 Years and Counting...
- New Brockton Council votes to turn high-traffic intersection into a two-way stop
- Elba High golf team wins Charles Henderson Invitational
- Brainstorms for 4/8/2021
- Coffee County Probate Office [Elba] asks for votes in Legacy of Hope decorating contest
- Coffee County Probate Court - Estate of Paul Lucius English
- Coffee County Probate Court - In the Matter of Benjamin Hayes Carpenter
- County Extension office plans raised bed gardening workshop for April 9th in Elba
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba man carves cross from tree trunk symbolizing his family’s love for Christ
- Coffee County Property Tax Legals (Elba Division) 2021
- Elba High senior football players receive watches provided by local business at Fall Sports Banquet
- Coffee County BOE members approve several personnel matters during called meeting
- Coffee County Probate Court - In the Matter of Betty Nolin
- New Brockton Council votes to turn high-traffic intersection into a two-way stop
- Judith Davis Brunson
- Aaron Ross Powell
- Nina Sue Dewberry Allen
- Coffee County Probate Office [Elba] asks for votes in Legacy of Hope decorating contest
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.