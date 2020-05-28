The 2nd Annual Foggy Bottom Cruisin’ Car Show received new life recently as the date for the event was rescheduled to Saturday, July 11, in Elba, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The car show previously had been scheduled to be held in both March and May, however, the coronavirus health pandemic caused it to be canceled both times. Event organizers are optimistic the new July date will now happen! This event is hosted by the Foggy Bottom Cruisers group, and all proceeds from the car show are donated to benefit the Elba Public Library. The Foggy Bottom Cruisin’ Car Show, which is held on the square in downtown Elba, will feature cars and trucks of all makes and models. There also will be arts and crafts vendors on site throughout the event. Admission to the public is free! For those interested in showing their vehicle in the show, there is a $20 entry fee, and registration is from 8-10 a.m. the morning of the show. Trophies will be presented to the winners. For more information about entering a vehicle, contact Kenneth Calhoun at (334) 313-5505; and for more information about arts and crafts contact Larry Goodson at (334) 464-1613. Follow the Foggy Bottom Cruisers on Facebook - @foggybottomcruisers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.