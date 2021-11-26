The members of Newbia Baptist Church honored Agnes Grantham (right) with a 90th Birthday Celebration in the church fellowship hall Sunday, Nov. 14, and a large crowd of family and friends attended. The birthday girl is pictured above with the grandchildren, Neil Grantham and Reese Grantham, and her great-granddaughter, Parrish Grantham. Reports were that a great time was had by all, especially Mrs. Agnes!
Latest News
- Coffee County Commission adopts redistricting plan
- Elba BOE approves handful of personnel matters
- 90th Birthday Celebration!
- Brainstorms for 11/25/2021
- Vehicle crashes into Evergreen Cemetery fence
- CCC - Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact & Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds
- Job Fair set for Dec. 2nd in Elba
- Two Elba Tigers commit to ESCC for golf
Most Popular
Articles
- Jerry Hutto
- Mayor provides ‘police chief search’ update during Elba council meeting
- Bobby Joe Flowers
- Job Fair set for Dec. 2nd in Elba
- Elba Chamber of Commerce launches EYLP
- Two Elba Tigers commit to ESCC for golf
- Adina Brown
- Coffee County BOE approves preliminary redistricting map
- Robert Devaughn
- Ocie Phillips
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.