Agnes Grantham

L to R: Parrish Grantham, Neil Grantham, Reese Grantham, and Agnes Grantham

The members of Newbia Baptist Church honored Agnes Grantham (right) with a 90th Birthday Celebration in the church fellowship hall Sunday, Nov. 14, and a large crowd of family and friends attended. The birthday girl is pictured above with the grandchildren, Neil Grantham and Reese Grantham, and her great-granddaughter, Parrish Grantham. Reports were that a great time was had by all, especially Mrs. Agnes!

