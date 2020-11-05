Ada Boots Carter

Ada Boots Carter turned 101-years-old on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.  Her friends at Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center helped her celebrate this landmark event. Ms. Boots enjoys playing bingo, watching Alabama football (can she get a Roll Tide?), I Love Lucy and listening to gospel music.  When asked what her secret was to being so healthy at 101 years old, she said, "It's easy, always love people, no matter what.  Try to have understanding, forgive - always be ready to forgive.”  She also said she has worked her whole life.  Her husband served in War World II and she said she followed him everywhere.  

