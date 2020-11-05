Ada Boots Carter turned 101-years-old on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Her friends at Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center helped her celebrate this landmark event. Ms. Boots enjoys playing bingo, watching Alabama football (can she get a Roll Tide?), I Love Lucy and listening to gospel music. When asked what her secret was to being so healthy at 101 years old, she said, "It's easy, always love people, no matter what. Try to have understanding, forgive - always be ready to forgive.” She also said she has worked her whole life. Her husband served in War World II and she said she followed him everywhere.
Latest News
- Notice of Completion - S.A. Graham Construction Company
- Elba - Request for proposals for demolition services for hazard mitigation grant program
- Elba Lady Tigers win Brantley tournament
- Zion Chapel closes football season with big 41-14 win over Pleasant Home
- Ada Boots Carter celebrates 101st birthday!
- Local state legislators provide funds to Elba Schools
- Swearing-in ceremony held for New Brockton Mayor and Council
- Brainstorms for 11/5/2020
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba Homecoming Queen Crowned
- Governor extends Alabama's Safer-at-Home order with mask mandate until Dec. 11th
- Elba BOE approves new 4-year contract for Superintendent Chris Moseley at meeting
- Notice of Completion - S.A. Graham Construction Company
- Ada Boots Carter celebrates 101st birthday!
- Elba Lady Tigers win Brantley tournament
- Swearing-in ceremony held for New Brockton Mayor and Council
- Will Harper
- Elba Junior Tigers off to fast 3-0 start
- William Donald Lee
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.