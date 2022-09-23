Sunflower Queens

2022 Sunflower Queens

ALTRUSA INTERNATIONAL OF JACK, ALABAMA HOSTED THE 2022 MISS SUNFLOWER QUEEN pageant last Sunday, Sept. 18, at Zion Chapel High School. Queens crowned included: (front, l to r) Petite Miss Sunflower Georgia Moseley, Little Miss Sunflower Baelynn Zingre, Tiny Miss Sunflower Blakelynn Mock, and Baby Miss Sunflower Parker Kelley; (back, l t r) Teen Miss Sunflower Isabel Kelley, Miss Sunflower Emma Killingsworth, and Junior Miss Sunflower Sophie Prescott. The pageant is held in conjunction with the Jack Day Festival, which will be Saturday, Oct. 1, this year. The Sunflower Queens will reign over that event.

