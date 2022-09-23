ALTRUSA INTERNATIONAL OF JACK, ALABAMA HOSTED THE 2022 MISS SUNFLOWER QUEEN pageant last Sunday, Sept. 18, at Zion Chapel High School. Queens crowned included: (front, l to r) Petite Miss Sunflower Georgia Moseley, Little Miss Sunflower Baelynn Zingre, Tiny Miss Sunflower Blakelynn Mock, and Baby Miss Sunflower Parker Kelley; (back, l t r) Teen Miss Sunflower Isabel Kelley, Miss Sunflower Emma Killingsworth, and Junior Miss Sunflower Sophie Prescott. The pageant is held in conjunction with the Jack Day Festival, which will be Saturday, Oct. 1, this year. The Sunflower Queens will reign over that event.
Altrusa International of Jack hosts 2022 Miss Sunflower Queen Pageant
Latest News
- ZCBT fishing duo finishes ninth in first tourney of new season
- Q&A with Dylan McCollough, CRNP at Elba Healthcare
- Elba approves ordinance for weight restrictions on bridges
- Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure - Don Holley
- Brainstorms for 9/22/2022
- Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure - Chester Holley and Bettie Holley
- Notice of Completion: Carter's Contracting Services Inc (Project No ERPR-9072 (928)
- Altrusa International of Jack hosts 2022 Miss Sunflower Queen Pageant
Most Popular
Articles
- Johnny Foley
- Elba Tigers defeat Brantley Bulldogs 42-35 in Class 1A football
- Elba City Council tables vote on Woodland Dr./Putnam St. repairs
- Joshua Burdeshaw
- Donnon B Bryan
- Mary Hodge
- Sarah Phillips
- Brainstorms for 9/15/2022
- Elba City Council votes to fund one-time pay increase for employees
- Westside Baptist and First Baptist to host Community Revival, Sept. 18-21, in Elba
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.