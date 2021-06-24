Animal Tales programs providing edZOOcation visited last Thursday afternoon, June 17, with children enrolled in the Summer Learning Program at the Elba Public Library.
Animal Tales Southeast is a live animal education company that provides safe and entertaining programs for all ages. The company is based out of Pensacola, Fla.
“John from Animal Tales brought several animal friends from all over the world with him, said Elba Public Library director Jennifer Amlong.
The group utilized the Elba Theatre in downtown Elba for the entertaining and educational program.
Amlong said John shared with the children an emperor scorpion, a long-tailed chinchilla, a giant African bullfrog, an Argentine black and white tegu, a von der deckins hornbill, and a hog island boa.
“We learned about these animals and how they use their tales,” she said. “The kids loved all of the animals, but I do think the African bullfrog and the hog island boa got the most oooos and ahhhhs!”
Amlong invited all to come visit the Elba Public Library. She said there is something for all at the library.
“You never know what will be going on,” Amlong added.
This Thursday, June 24, LEW-E the Clown will visit with those involved in the library’s Tails and Tales summer learning program. This adventure will begin at 4 p.m. at the Elba Theatre.
