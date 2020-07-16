The fellowship hall of Newbia Baptist Church, Elba, Alabama, was the setting for a miscellaneous shower honoring Miss Annsley Padgett, bride-elect of Taylor Renfroe, on Sunday afternoon, June 28, 2020, between the hours of half-past one and three o’clock. The double front doors were marked with vine wreaths accented with white silk roses. On the porch to the right of the doors stood a WELCOME sign which had been hand painted by Annsley’s maternal great grandmother, Nelline Hudson Taylor. A white tulle bow was attached to the sign. A large pot filled with mixed plants rested on the floor adjacent to the sign. Bearing her usual smile, Annsley was radiant in a fitted soft pink dress accented with silver lame trim. A corsage of silk variegated roses completed her attire. The honoree greeted her guests at a registry table draped with a pink satin cover and topped with a lace cloth. The table held her wedding book and matching pen set. Also, a watercolor painting of one of the couple’s engagement pictures rested on a brass easel beside her wedding book. One of Annsley’s high school artistic friends, Jordyn Banta, created the painting and gifted it to Annsley. A round table covered with a white floor-length cloth stood adjacent to the registry table. From this table, Anita Grimes served a refreshing punch from a treasured punch bowl. The punch bowl once belonged to a beloved friend of Annsley’s, the late Helen Snow Smith; but it was given to Annsley several years ago. The base of the punch bowl pedestal was surrounded by asparagus fern, baby’s breath, and spring flowers. In the back of the fellowship hall, folds of pink fabric trailed down the food bar. A variety of finger foods were served from silver and white tiered appointments situated along the trail of fabric. At one end of the bar stood a large arrangement of limelight hydrangeas and eucalyptus fashioned in a white vase that once sat on the mantle of Annsley’s great, great grandmother, the late Lois Bowers Hudson. A canvas wrap depicting the couple’s official engagement picture stood next to the arrangement. Several gift tables holding a large variety of gifts were positioned around the spacious room. Guests were seated at round tables covered with soft pink table covers. A small arrangement of mixed flowers and greenery rested in the center of the tables. The hostesses for this occasion were Ashton Parker, Rene Lambert, Whitney Long, Anna Anderson, Callie Parrish, Kayla Pope, Betty Lawford, Christine Bowden, Anita Grimes, Carolyn Hudson, Marianne Marler, Shelia Brown, Donna Bowden, and Kristen Stinson. Annsley and Taylor will pledge their vows Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 6:00 in the evening at Pine View Farms. Family and friends are invited.
Latest News
- CLUB YESEPOCH installs new officers
- Annsley Padgett honored with a miscellaneous bridal shower
- Cate Capps asks City Council to consider annual birthday celebration for City of Elba
- EMA director cautions that COVID-19 numbers are trending up for Coffee County
- TRAFFIC CHANGES IN DOWNTOWN ELBA!
- Notice of Opportunity for Proposal - City of Elba
- Notice to any person holding a claim against Destin Deep Sea Adventure LLC
- Notice of Completion from Pike Road Electric Co. Inc.
Most Popular
Articles
- 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS LIGHT UP THE SKY IN DOWNTOWN ELBA!
- In the Matter of Emma Rebecca Holley
- Notice of Completion from Donald Smith Company Inc
- TRAFFIC CHANGES IN DOWNTOWN ELBA!
- Brainstorms for 7/16/2020
- Water meter replacement project to start July 13th in Elba
- Wanda Donaldson
- Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure - Ethel S. Mobley and James A. Mobley
- Notice of Completion from McClain Contracting Company
- Governor Wayne Mixson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.