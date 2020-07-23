Bailey Lambert engagement

Miss Claire Bailey and Mr. Brock Lambert

Joseph (Mike) and Carla Bailey of Brundidge, Alabama announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Claire Bailey, to Brock Lambert, son of Gary and Rene Lambert of Elba. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Joe and Julie Bailey of Pensacola, Florida, Nan Roth of Jack, Alabama, and Marjorie and the late Hubert Phillips of Ariton, Alabama. Claire is a 2012 graduate of New Brockton High School. She received her Bachelor’s degree in early childhood education with a concentration in early childhood development from the University of Alabama in 2015 and her Master’s degree in early childhood education from the University of West Alabama in 2017. She was a member of the Delta Gamma Fraternity. Claire is a kindergarten teacher at Elba Elementary School in Elba, Alabama. The future groom is the grandson of Harley Green and the late Dudley Lambert of Red Level, Alabama, and Peggy and the late Rex Ham of Elba, Alabama. Brock is a 2010 graduate of Elba High School, and he received his certificate in welding from Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in 2013. Brock is self-employed. The wedding will be Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 4 o’clock in the afternoon at The Emporium in Troy, Alabama.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.