Austin and Madison Johnson of Elba, Alabama announce the birth of their daughter, Klayten Caroline Johnson, on February 1, 2021 at Medical Center Enterprise. Klayten weighed 8 lbs 6 oz and was 21 inches long.
Her maternal grandparents are Stevie and Jaine Laney of Ariton, Alabama and maternal great-grandmother is Olivia Crawley of Roeton, Alabama. Paternal grandparents are Glen and Kerry Johnson of Elba, Alabama. Paternal great-grandparents are JL and Nellie Johnson of Elba, Alabama and Dwight and Karen Keesee of Marianna, Florida.
Due to the COVID-19 hospital restrictions on visitors, Klayten’s grandparents, aunt and uncles anxiously awaited her arrival for eight hours by “tailgating” in the hospital parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.