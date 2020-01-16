Nicholas and Shai Nelson announce the birth of their daughter, Kristen Marie Nelson, born Dec. 15,2019 in Enterprise, Ala. Their baby girl weighed 7 lbs 11 oz at birth. Proud grandparents are John and Christina Nelson of Elba along with Kenneth and Marilyn Yelverton of Enterprise and Robert and Helena Myers of New Orleans, La. Great-grandparents are R C (and the late Annie Pearl) Carpenter and Gladys (and the late EJ) Yelverton, of Elba. Kristen Marie was welcomed home by her big sister, Kennedy Nichole, age 5.
