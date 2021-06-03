Tim and Rachel Blackmon of Alabaster, Alabama are pleased to announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Martha Louise Blackmon, to Matthew Clark Skinner, son of Sandra Skinner of Elba, Alabama, and Tommy and Brenda Skinner of Dozier, Alabama.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Bobby Blackmon and the late Martha Blackmon of Washington, Georgia, and the late Dr. Corness Persons of Gulfport, Mississippi, and Dottie Long, of Gulfport, Mississippi.
Marty is a 2018 graduate of Mississippi State University with a degree as an aerospace engineer. She is employed at Lockheed Martin.
The future groom is the grandson the of the late James and Agatha Skinner and the late Dr. James and Elsie Clark.
Clark is a graduate of Elba High School and Ozark Aviation College. He is employed at Lockheed Martin.
The wedding will take place Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 6 o’clock in the evening, at The Camelot Manor in Westover, Alabama with a reception following the ceremony. Invitations have been sent.
Following their honeymoon to Cancun, Mexico, the couple will reside in Montgomery, Alabama.
