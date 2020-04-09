Trae fishing

Last Thursday afternoon, April 2, many county residents were located ‘social distancing’ themselves from others at the Coffee County Lake as they wet a hook trying to pull in a big catch! Outdoor recreation is considered an essential activity as part of the state’s “Stay at Home” public health order announced last Friday, and fishing among the approved activities as long as citizens keep their 6-ft. distance between one another. The Coffee County Lake is a good place to do just that as it is an 80-acre lake with fish such as largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, channel catfish, and crappie. The lake is located at 3086 County Road 364, Elba. Last Thursday, lake employees said they had been quite busy on that beautiful sunny day!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.