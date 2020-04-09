Last Thursday afternoon, April 2, many county residents were located ‘social distancing’ themselves from others at the Coffee County Lake as they wet a hook trying to pull in a big catch! Outdoor recreation is considered an essential activity as part of the state’s “Stay at Home” public health order announced last Friday, and fishing among the approved activities as long as citizens keep their 6-ft. distance between one another. The Coffee County Lake is a good place to do just that as it is an 80-acre lake with fish such as largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, channel catfish, and crappie. The lake is located at 3086 County Road 364, Elba. Last Thursday, lake employees said they had been quite busy on that beautiful sunny day!
Citizens found ‘social distancing’ at the Coffee County Lake last week...
Latest News
- Coffee County providing public WiFi access at several locations
- Citizens found ‘social distancing’ at the Coffee County Lake last week...
- Elba superintendent discusses system’s plans for moving forward with school year
- Mayor Mickey Murdock confirms first COVID-19 case of an Elba resident
- Estate Notice - James E. Flowers, deceased
- Brainstorms for 4/9/2020
- Elba Food Giant employees working hard to keep up with demand
- Elba Council and W&E Board meetings to be held via teleconference Monday, April, 13
Most Popular
Articles
- Citizens found ‘social distancing’ at the Coffee County Lake last week...
- 'Signs' of the time around Elba this week
- Estate Notice - James E. Flowers, deceased
- Coffee County providing public WiFi access at several locations
- House fire destroys home in Curtis community
- Wesley Wilson Clark
- Notice of filing petition for summary distribution - Estate of Emma Rebecca Holley
- Elba Tiger golf team saves the best for last
- Marsha Wood
- John Hudson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.