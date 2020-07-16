Former President, Marilyn Yelverton (left) passes the gavel to newly elected President, Janie Rogers (right). Club Yesepoch, Inc. installed new officers on June 30, 2020. As departing officers take their bow, club members extend congratulatory applauses to the newly elected officers. Other officers taking office are: Vice-President, Queen Amos; Recording Secretary, Wilma Bacon; Financial Secretary, Odessa Jones; Treasurer, Mary Merritt; Chaplain, Constance Jones; Sergeant-at-Arms, Leonard Brown; Reporter, Michelle Goosby; and Parliamentarian, Fran Garza.
