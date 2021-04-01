The Coffee County Extension office announces plans to host a raised bed gardening workshop Friday, April 9, at 1 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall in downtown Elba.
This workshop will cover topics related to raised bed gardening including construction of raised beds, soil amendments for raised beds, what to plant, how to plant, plant spacing, and more. Participants will then be able to practice what they learn by helping plant the Giving Garden in Elba, located behind the old Coffee County Jail and Elba Chamber of Commerce.
The Giving Garden is a community garden that promotes healthy eating by producing fresh vegetables that are donated to the Elba Food Bank, and then distributed to those in need.
Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting, register to attend by calling the Coffee County Extension office at 334-894-5596, [please let the staff know if any accommodations are needed for the participant].
