Due to serious concerns relating to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the CEC board of trustees made the unprecedented decision to postpone this year’s annual meeting. The meeting was originally scheduled for April 9, 2020.
CEC is mindful that it operates a critical infrastructure that provides essential electric service to its members. This is a responsibility the co-op takes very seriously and that is why it is taking important measures to help ensure the reliable electric service CEC provides is not compromised during this national crisis.
Some of these measures include restricting employee travel outside the CEC service area; canceling Relay For Life team fund-raisers; postponing the CEC annual meeting; advising all employees who are not feeling well to stay home; and distributing information on best practices for staying healthy.
This year the CEC board elections will be conducted through mail-in confidential ballots that will be mailed to every CEC member with active electric accounts. CEC members can expect to receive their election ballot packets in the mail around the April/May 2020 time frame. Completed ballots will be mailed directly to an independent tabulator in a pre-addressed, postage-paid secrecy envelope where they will be tallied.
The results will be communicated through Alabama Living and through the CEC website. All members who complete and return their ballot packet using the pre-addressed envelope by the stated deadline will receive a $15 bill credit and be placed in a drawing for one of three $2,500 bill credits or 33 cash prizes.
CEC members will receive the annual report as an insert in the April issue of Alabama Living magazine. The annual report includes important information related to the previous year’s financials, community involvement and the co-op’s vision for the future. Any member who does not receive their April magazine should contact CEC to request a copy of the annual report.
A survey is also included in the annual report. All members who complete and submit the survey to CEC by April 20, 2020 will receive a $5 bill credit.
CEC encourages members to use technology to handle their business with the co-op from home. There are many ways members can pay their electric bill without coming into the CEC offices or leaving the comfort of their homes. Please be assured that all methods are safe and secure.
CEC offers online and automated phone services to help members pay their bill and/or conduct other utility business. If members have any questions about these services, they can chat live with a member services representative (MSR) through the CEC website http://covington.coop, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Members can also speak to an MSR over the phone by calling 800-239-4121 during normal business hours.
CEC will continue to monitor this situation closely and explore further measures to support our members and the community as needed. CEC would like to thank its members for their cooperation as the co-op makes necessary adjustments during these difficult times. CEC is fully committed to providing the reliable electric service its members rely on every day.
