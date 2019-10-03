The 34th annual Curtis School reunion will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at the New Ebenezer (Curtis) church picnic pavilion, located on Hwy 141, one mile south of US Hwy 84, Elba, Ala. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at 12 noon. Bring a covered dish and drink. Eating utensils and ice furnished. For more info, contact: Janice Cowen Lindsay (334) 527-3701 or Nell Wilson Gilmer (334) 897-1255.
