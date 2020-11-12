Southeast Insurance of Elba conducted a costume contest for Halloween on its Facebook page where parents added their child’s photo to the page and the photo with the most ‘likes’ by Monday, Nov. 2, would be named the winner. The photo above of Kinsley Rogers, age 2, of Elba was deemed the winning photo. Kinsley is the daughter of Chase and Brinley Rogers. Grandparents are Chuck Williams and Christie Williams and Terry and Suzanne Rogers. Kinsley attends Bright Beginnings Child Care Center in Elba, and she loves to dance, play outside, ride the golf cart, and eat ice cream. Being named the contest winner, Kinsley received a basket of prizes and a certificate from Southeast Insurance. Several photos were submitted for this contest. According to Southeast Insurance employees, another contest will be announced after Thanksgiving for ‘Pictures with Santa’ – this will be advertised on the company’s Facebook page closer to time.
