Mr. and Mrs. Chris Dewberry of Jack, Alabama are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Faith Dewberry of Helena, Alabama, to Jack Bates of Locust Fork, son of Tracy and Allen Robinette of Locust Fork, Alabama.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Patricia Lewis Booth and the late Sam Booth of the New Hope Community, Steve and Tonda Dewberry of Jack, and Terry and Judy Oglesby of Jack.
Faith is a 2015 graduate of Zion Chapel High School and a 2019 graduate of Troy University. She is currently employed by the Alabaster City school system.
The future bridegroom is the grandson of Robert Maddox and the late Cheryl Maddox of Locust Fork, and Judy Robinette and the late Peedy Robinette of Locust Fork.
Jack is a 2015 graduate of Locust Fork High School and he is currently employed by a tractor company out of Birmingham, Alabama.
The wedding is planned for June 11, 2022 at The Lodge at Mallard Landing in Alabaster, Alabama.
