A career spanning 50 years came to a close last Friday, Oct. 28, when Elba beautician Edna Morrow hung up her scissors.
Morrow began her long career of cutting and styling hair in 1972 at the Magic Mirror with Bertie Boland, Elaine Bryan, and Gloria Jinright. When the day came for Boland to retire and close the Magic Mirror, Morrow and her clientele moved to Edna and Gloria’s Beauty and Barber Shop – both businesses were located on the square in downtown Elba, just different sides.
Last Friday, family members, customers, and friends hosted a “Come and Go” retirement celebration for Morrow at the beauty shop from 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. It was definitely a day for the Elba history books, and the entire community wishes Morrow well in her retirement!
