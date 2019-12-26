The Elba Public Library Book Club members gathered last week for a Christmas Party at the Library. Jennifer Amlong, library director, said the year in review revealed the favorite book of the year for the book club was, Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owen's. Amlong said it was a great year for books! The Elba Book CLUB meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m., and anyone interested in joining the club is invited to attend the next meeting on Jan 21st. January’s read for the club is a series of small books, The Broken Road Series by Richard Paul Evan's. Betsy Watson will lead the discussion of books 2 and 3 of that series. Come join the discussion. Book club members pictured above include: (seated, l to r) Joan Ward, Betty Rogers and Ella Kate Ham; (standing, l to r) Nell Gilmer, Jennifer Amlong, Charlotte Goodson, Betsy Watson, and Chris Sutley.
