The Elba Chamber of Commerce presented a going away gift Tuesday, July 27, to Oquendo Bernard, of Jamaica, during the weekly Elba Rotary Club meeting. The gift was in appreciation to Bernard for his summer of service in Elba as part of the Auburn University Living Democracy program. Bernard is an Auburn University student. Auburn’s Living Democracy program teaches community engagement skills through a hands-on, 10-week period, where students are placed in Alabama communities to plug in and learn how to become active participants in those places.  Bernard was hosted in Elba by the local non-profit group, Restoration 154. Pictured above is Restoration 154 board member Justin Maddox (Rotarian), Chamber Director Sandy Bynum Williams (Rotarian), and Oquendo Bernard.

