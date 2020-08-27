The Elba City Council give the approving nod Monday night, Aug. 24, during its regular bi-monthly meeting to allow for a historical marker to be erected for the Elba Masonic Lodge #170. Ed Kelley, worshipful master for the Elba Masonic Lodge, addressed the council during the Monday evening meeting. He reminded them of coming before the council some time back to get preliminary approval to seek a historical marker for the Elba Masonic Lodge #170, one of the oldest chapters in the State of Alabama and the first in Coffee County. During Monday evening’s meeting, Kelley said the Alabama State Archives office had approved the Lodge to receive one of its historical markers. He read to the council the historic information that would be included on the marker. Kelley said his request Monday night was to seek approval from the council to have the historical marker erected on the right of way at the corner of Claxton Avenue and Davis Street in downtown Elba. He said this location would be about halfway in between the original lodge location and the second lodge location. The current location of the Elba Masonic Lodge #170 is on Larkin Road in Elba. Kelley also said he had spoken to the property owner at the requested location for the marker, and the property owner had no objection to it being placed there. The council voted unanimously to approve Kelley’s request. Kelley said this project would be funded by the Masonic Lodge and be provided to the city as a gift. He said the current plan is to schedule the unveiling for Feb. 13, 2021.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.