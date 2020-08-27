The Elba City Council give the approving nod Monday night, Aug. 24, during its regular bi-monthly meeting to allow for a historical marker to be erected for the Elba Masonic Lodge #170. Ed Kelley, worshipful master for the Elba Masonic Lodge, addressed the council during the Monday evening meeting. He reminded them of coming before the council some time back to get preliminary approval to seek a historical marker for the Elba Masonic Lodge #170, one of the oldest chapters in the State of Alabama and the first in Coffee County. During Monday evening’s meeting, Kelley said the Alabama State Archives office had approved the Lodge to receive one of its historical markers. He read to the council the historic information that would be included on the marker. Kelley said his request Monday night was to seek approval from the council to have the historical marker erected on the right of way at the corner of Claxton Avenue and Davis Street in downtown Elba. He said this location would be about halfway in between the original lodge location and the second lodge location. The current location of the Elba Masonic Lodge #170 is on Larkin Road in Elba. Kelley also said he had spoken to the property owner at the requested location for the marker, and the property owner had no objection to it being placed there. The council voted unanimously to approve Kelley’s request. Kelley said this project would be funded by the Masonic Lodge and be provided to the city as a gift. He said the current plan is to schedule the unveiling for Feb. 13, 2021.
Elba City Council gives go ahead to Masonic Lodge #170 for historical marker to be placed in downtown spot
- Linda Hodge
-
- Updated
- 0
Linda Hodge
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Kinston Bulldogs blanked in opener 16-0
- Elba Tigers cage Hawks 50-0 in season opener
- Local EMA director gives COVID-19 update to Elba City Council
- Elba City Council gives go ahead to Masonic Lodge #170 for historical marker to be placed in downtown spot
- Elba receives Bicentennial Legacy Award for Evergreen Cemetery Summer House
- Notice to Contractors from Coffee County - Annual Triple Layer Surface Treatment bids
- Elba Quarterback Club hosts game day lunch meetings
- New Brockton Housing Authority - Invitation for Bids
Most Popular
Articles
- Tom Maddox and Tim Johnson earn spots in Oct. 6th runoff for Elba Mayor
- Elba Tigers host Daleville in season opener
- Public Notice: Sale of Vehicle by Cook Chevrolet Inc
- Notice to Contractors from Coffee County - Annual Triple Layer Surface Treatment bids
- Elba FD new airboat successful in first river rescue call
- Mortgage Foreclosure Sale - Stephen C. Garcia and Susan M. Garcia
- Kinston Bulldogs kick off season in Dothan against 3A Houston Academy Raiders
- Brrenda Nelson
- Elba Quarterback Club hosts game day lunch meetings
- Tickets for Elba's football game Aug. 28th in Opp must be purchased in advance
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.