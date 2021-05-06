Class of 57 donates

The Elba High Class of 1957 donated $200 last week to the Elba High School Library in memory of three classmates who have passed away - Ben Carpenter, Lee Brown, and Mavis Bowden Burch.  The donation check was presented to Elba High School media specialist Jane Moseley (right) by 1957 class members (from left) Elaine Martin, Charlie and Becky Hayes, and Patsy Goodson. 

