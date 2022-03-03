Members of the Elba High School Class of 1966 gathered Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Elba Masonic Lodge for a reunion. Reportedly, everyone in attendance had a great time! Those pictured above include: (front, l t r) Judy Rhodes (Daniels), Margaret Wilson, Stan Marsh, David Blackmon, Rebecca Drummond (Bragg), Patsy Carter (Moore), Butch Oggs, Salome Wilson (Davis), Sylvia Padgett; (second row, l t r) Sara Strong (Warr), Page DeVane (Rowe), Ronnie Walden, Shirley Walden (Parker), Loretta Wilson (Ellenburg), Martha Daniels (Kendrick), Nancy Harris (Harrison), Rodger Dale Boothe; (third row, l to r) Harry Young, Bobby Edmondson, Randy Ross, Terry Calhoun, Jerome Kelley, Jimmy Jones, Lewey Stephens, Brunease Parker (Smith); and (top row, l to r) Jackey Tindol, Marcus DuBose, Mack Holloway, Jerry Brown, Jerome Blackmon, Merrill Shirley, Eddie Thompson, and Neal Hutto.
