The Elba Public Library will host an inaugural meeting for the Elba History and Genealogy Club next week. The club meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. at the library, located at 406 Simmons Street in downtown Elba. Library director Jennifer Amlong said this club is for anyone interested in learning about local history or sharing information. Make plans to attend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.