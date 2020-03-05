Lions Club football

The Elba Lions Club is raffling off a signed Auburn Tiger football. Ticket sales start on Saturday, March 7 (at the club’s annual pancake breakfast), and the winner will be announced on April 28th. Above LC Cook, Rhonda Smith and Gavin Mauldin show off the grand prize ‘War Eagle’ football that will be awarded to a lucky ticket holder. All proceeds go to Lion’s Club projects such as their long standing program to collect used eye glasses, repair and furnish them to those in need.

