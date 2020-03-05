The Elba Lions Club is raffling off a signed Auburn Tiger football. Ticket sales start on Saturday, March 7 (at the club’s annual pancake breakfast), and the winner will be announced on April 28th. Above LC Cook, Rhonda Smith and Gavin Mauldin show off the grand prize ‘War Eagle’ football that will be awarded to a lucky ticket holder. All proceeds go to Lion’s Club projects such as their long standing program to collect used eye glasses, repair and furnish them to those in need.
Latest News
- Alabama Governor establishes Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force
- Crittenden reels in 8-pound bass at Coffee County Lake
- Elba Tigers slam Samson 9-4
- Elba Parks and Recreation planning 5K Run for March 14th
- Elba High School senior named a Class 1A Region Winner in Achievement for Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Program
- Elba Lions Club raffling signed Auburn football
- Brainstorms for 3/5/2020
- New pastor brings new energy to Greater Holy Temple GOGIC
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Elba Police Department officers earn certificate of completion for police academy
- City's code enforcement officer updates council on current FEMA flood buyout program in Elba
- New pastor brings new energy to Greater Holy Temple GOGIC
- Crittenden reels in 8-pound bass at Coffee County Lake
- Notice to Creditors - The Estate of Leon Boyd Murphree
- Hughie W. Bryan Jr.
- Coffee County makes voting location change in Elba prior to Tuesday, March 3, Primary Elections
- Elba Lions Club raffling signed Auburn football
- Lady Tigers ousted in basketball Class 1A Final Four opener
- Elba BOE members approve resolution opposing school start date legislation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.